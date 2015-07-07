BANGKOK, July 7 Bangkok Bank PCL, Thailand's largest lender by assets, cut its 2015 loan growth target to 2-4 percent as the economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the first half, a senior bank executive said on Tuesday.

The slower growth also prompted Bangkok Bank to raise its loan loss provision to 10 billion baht ($294.81 million) for this year from an earlier estimate of 9 billion baht, Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong, executive vice president, told Reuters.

Non performing loans (NPLs) are also expected to rise to 2.6 percent of total lending at year-end from the previous target of 2.5 percent, he added.

The bank had earlier targeted 3-5 percent loan growth, on the assumption that the Thai economy will grow 3-4 percent this year. GDP growth is now expected to be 3 percent.

Bangkok Bank also revised its 2015 forecast for net interest margins to 2.1-2.2 percent from an earlier target 2.3-2.4 percent after the central bank cut policy rates earlier this year, Chaiyarit said.

The bank also shouldered high interest costs after it offered special deposit rates from late last year, he added. ($1 = 33.9200 baht) (Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)