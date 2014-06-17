BANGKOK, June 17 Thailand's Bangkok Bank Pcl :

* The bank expects loan growth of 4-5 percent in 2014, lower than its previous target of 5-6 percent, Executive Chairman Kosit Panpiemras told reporters.

* The revised loan growth projection reflected the bank's cut of its GDP forecast for the year to 2-3 percent from 3 percent previously, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap)