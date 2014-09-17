BANGKOK, Sept 17 Thailand's Bangkok Bank has lowered its 2014 loan growth target to 2 percent to reflect a slower GDP growth estimate of 1.5-2.0 percent, the bank's chairman said on Wednesday.

The bank has previously set a loan growth target of 4-5 percent, Chairman Kosit Panpiemras told reporters.

Non-performing loans in the banking system were expected to increase this year as some industries, including shrimp-related businesses, could not repay their debt, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy)