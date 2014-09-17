BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGKOK, Sept 17 Thailand's Bangkok Bank has lowered its 2014 loan growth target to 2 percent to reflect a slower GDP growth estimate of 1.5-2.0 percent, the bank's chairman said on Wednesday.
The bank has previously set a loan growth target of 4-5 percent, Chairman Kosit Panpiemras told reporters.
Non-performing loans in the banking system were expected to increase this year as some industries, including shrimp-related businesses, could not repay their debt, he said. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan