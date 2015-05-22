BANGKOK May 22 Thailand's largest lender Bangkok Bank expects net profit in 2015 to beat the previous year's despite a modest rise in loan defaults as Thailand's economy goes through a soft patch, the bank's executive chairman said on Friday.

Kosit Panpiemras told Reuters in an interview that he was "in no rush" to pass on lower interest rates to lenders after the Bank of Thailand cut the benchmark rate in late April.

Still, the bank would earn less from interest margins this year because of central bank rate cuts, he said.

Bangkok Bank plans no change to its 2015 loan growth target of 3-5 percent, he added.

The bank would like to grow its corporate finance business in both China and Indonesia, he added. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Simon Webb; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)