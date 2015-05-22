BANGKOK May 22 Thailand's largest lender
Bangkok Bank expects net profit in 2015 to beat the
previous year's despite a modest rise in loan defaults as
Thailand's economy goes through a soft patch, the bank's
executive chairman said on Friday.
Kosit Panpiemras told Reuters in an interview that he was
"in no rush" to pass on lower interest rates to lenders after
the Bank of Thailand cut the benchmark rate in late April.
Still, the bank would earn less from interest margins this
year because of central bank rate cuts, he said.
Bangkok Bank plans no change to its 2015 loan growth target
of 3-5 percent, he added.
The bank would like to grow its corporate finance business
in both China and Indonesia, he added.
