BANGKOK, April 18 Bangkok Bank PCL on
Friday reported a 0.5 percent fall in quarterly profit as
political unrest and a slowing economy damped loan demand at
Thailand's largest lender by assets.
Net profit reached 8.97 billion baht ($279 million) in
January-March, the bank said in a statement, compared with a
mean 8.6 billion baht forecast by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.
Compared with the previous quarter, net profit rose 16.6
percent.
The lender targets loan growth of 5 percent to 6 percent
this year, though the earnings outlook is weak given a sluggish
economy and political unrest, the bank said.
Shares of Bangkok Bank, valued at $11.5 billion, have fallen
17 percent over the past 12 months, making it the second-worst
performer among Thai banks. The sector index has fallen
8 percent.
($1 = 32.1750 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)