BANGKOK Oct 17 Thailand's largest lender,
Bangkok Bank said on Friday its third-quarter net
profit rose 7 percent as improved net interest margins and
non-interest income helped to offset higher loan-loss
provisions.
Net profit was 9.57 billion baht ($296 million) for the
July-September quarter, higher than the average 8.8 billion baht
forecast by 13 analysts polled by Reuters.
At the end of September, non-performing loans were at 2.3
percent of total loans, up from 2.2 percent at the end of 2013
as some medium and large-sized clients were affected by the weak
economy and fierce competition, the bank said in a statement.
Loans dropped 0.6 percent in the first nine months of 2014
as the economic recovery was slower than expected.
The bank said it expected a positive impact from government
investment due to start in the middle of next year, while
businesses are waiting for a clearer sign of economic recocery.
($1 = 32.3800 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn.
Editing by Jane Merriman)