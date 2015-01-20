BANGKOK Jan 20 Bangkok Bank PCL,
Thailand's largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its
fourth-quarter net profit rose 14 percent due to higher loan
growth, rising fee income and lower provision expenses.
Net profit was 8.76 billion baht for the October-December
quarter, missing the 9 billion baht forecasts by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. This compared with 7.69 billion baht a year earlier and
9.57 billion baht in the previous quarter.
It posted a net profit of 36.33 billion baht for the whole
2014, up 1.2 percent from a year earlier, with loan growth up
only 1.7 percent.
The Thai banking sector posted slow loan growth last year
due to weak exports and lower spending after months of domestic
political unrest. Analysts expect loan growth to accelerate this
year, boosted by improving economy and government's planned
spending on infrastructure projects.
($1 = 32.64 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merrimam)