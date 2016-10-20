BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
BANGKOK Oct 20 Thailand's largest lender, Bangkok Bank, said on Thursday its quarterly net profit dropped 11 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to a decline in non-interest income, rising operating costs and provisions.
Net profit was 8.06 billion baht ($230.35 million) for the July-September quarter, down from 9.06 billion baht a year earlier, but almost in line with the average forecast of 7.9 billion baht by nine analysts polled by Reuters.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose to 3.4 percent of total lending at end-September, up from 3.1 percent at end-June, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 34.9900 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.