* Q3 net profit 8.06 bln baht vs forecast 7.9 bln baht

* NPLs at 3.4 pct of loans, provisions up

* Bad debts at other major banks on the rise (Adds details)

By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

BANGKOK, Oct 20 Bangkok Bank said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit dropped 11 percent from a year earlier, the sixth quarter in a row that profits have fallen, partly as a result of a jump in bad debt provisions.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has not yet fully recovered after the military took power in a 2014 coup, and its banks have endured sluggish loan demand over the past two years, while earnings have been dragged down by higher provisions and rising bad debts.

And as Thais begin a year of mourning for King Bhumibol Adulyadej, domestic consumption and tourist spending may slow down temporarily.

Thailand's largest bank's net profit was 8.06 billion baht ($230.35 million) for the July-September quarter, down from 9.06 billion baht a year earlier, but almost in line with the average forecast of 7.9 billion baht by nine analysts polled by Reuters.

Bangkok Bank's non-performing loans rose to 3.4 percent of total lending at end-September, up from 3.1 percent at end-June, while loan-loss provisions increased 40 percent from the previous quarter, the bank said in a statement.

"The bank continues to maintain a prudent approach by setting aside further provisioning expenses in line with prudent strategic approach," the bank said.

Other major Thai banks have reported an increase in bad debts, raising concerns about their asset quality.

Last Friday, fourth-ranked Kasikornbank reported a 7.3 percent rise in quarterly net profit, but non-performing loans rose to the highest level of the year at 3.35 percent of total loans versus 2.7 percent at end 2015.

In contrast, lower loan-loss provisions helped third-ranked Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) to produce a 28 percent jump in third quarter net profit.

Bangkok Bank's lending grew 1.8 percent in the first nine months, it said. The bank said in September it aimed to achieve 2016 loan growth target of 3 to 5 percent on expectation that loan demand will accelerate in the fourth quarter.

Bangkok Bank's lending grew 1.8 percent in the first nine months, it said. The bank said in September it aimed to achieve 2016 loan growth target of 3 to 5 percent on expectation that loan demand will accelerate in the fourth quarter.

Before the earnings announcement, Bangkok Bank shares closed up 2.9 percent, outperforming a 0.43 percent rise of the main Thai index ($1 = 34.9900 baht)