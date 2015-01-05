BANGKOK Jan 5 Bangkok Dusit Medical Services PCL (BGH) on Monday denied a newspaper report that Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd would buy a stake in Thailand's largest listed hospital operator.

The Star reported that IHH Healthcare was looking to buy a stake of 11.5 percent in the Thai hospital firm.

"BGH has not been contacted by IHH Healthcare about buying a stake," Chief Financial Officer Narumol Noi-Am told Reuters.

The Thai firm has no plan to issue new shares to the Malaysian operator and BGH has no information its major shareholders will sell their stakes, she added in response to the Malaysian newspaper report.

The report sent BGH shares up 4.65 percent by the close on Monday, while the benchmark Thai index was down 0.96 percent. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)