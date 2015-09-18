BANGKOK, Sept 18 Bangkok Dusit Medical Service Pcl, Thailand's largest hospital group, expects net profit to grow 12 percent to 13 percent on average in 2015-16, driven by higher patient numbers, especially from China and Japan, an executive said on Friday.

The company is looking for opportunities to buy assets, especially in Asia, and plans to have 50 hospitals by 2016-2017 from 42 now, Chatree Duangnet, chief operating officer for medical affairs, told reporters at a sideline of a seminar.

The proportion of foreign tourists is expected to rise to half of the total over the next five year from 30 percent now, Chatree said, adding that there had been limited impact on the company's operations from a bomb blast in Bangkok on Aug. 17. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)