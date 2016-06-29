BANGKOK, June 29 Bangkok Dusit Medical Services
PCL (BDMS) said on Wednesday it is aiming for a 10
percent rise in revenue this year as Thailand's largest hospital
operator expands capacity to draw international patients.
Thailand's healthcare sector, which normally grows at a rate
two to three times quicker than the country's gross domestic
product, is widely expected to benefit from rising demand from
neighbouring countries such as Myanmar and Cambodia where
healthcare is less developed.
BDMS expects its number of hospitals to rise to 50 with
9,000 beds by 2020 from 43 with more than 7,000 beds now,
Chatree Duangnet, chief operating officer for medical affairs,
told Reuters.
With revenue of 63 billion baht ($1.79 billion) in 2015,
BDMS will spend about 10 percent of annual revenue a year
upgrading and expanding facilities, he said.
"We will continue to see growth of international patient
numbers from countries in ASEAN," Chatree said, referring to the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
BDMS will focus more on China, Australia and the
Asia-Pacific after 2020, he said.
After several acquisitions in recent years, BDMS operates
and manages hospitals serving middle- to high-income patients as
well as hospitals operating under the national health security
scheme.
The company has upgraded nine high-end hospitals including
one in Cambodia's Phnom Penh to better serve international
patients and expatriates.
The proportion of foreign patients at all of BDMS hospitals
is likely to rise to 40 percent of the total by 2018 from 30
percent now, and the company plans to focus on high-margin
services such as cancer treatment, heart, bone and brain
surgery, Chatree said.
BDMS aims to boost its profit margin to 24 percent by 2018
from 22 percent now, he also said.
International patient revenue comes primarily from Japan,
the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Myanmar and Britain, Chatree
said.
Despite a decline in global oil prices, revenue from Middle
East patients rose 6 percent in the first quarter, while the
company posted strong growth from patients in Cambodia, China
and Germany, he said.
($1 = 35.2100 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn)