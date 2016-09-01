BANGKOK, Sept 1 Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl, Thailand's largest hospital operator, has cut its revenue growth target to 8-10 percent from 11-12 percent due to lower-than-expected growth in the first half, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

But the company maintained its EBITDA margin target at 22 percent this year, CFO Narumol Noi-am told reporters, adding that the company planned to spend about 11 percent of its annual revenue on expanding and upgrading facilities.

The company reported a 9 percent rise in revenue for the first half of the year. International patients accounted for about 30 percent of the total, with Japan, Myanmar and the Middle East representing the top contributors, she said.

Chatree Duangnet, chief operating officer for medical affairs, said the company aimed to attract patients from around Southeast Asia to boost growth over the next few years.

Bangkok Dusit owns and manages 42 hospitals in Thailand and one in Cambodia. The company expects the number of its hospitals to rise to 50 with 9,000 beds by 2020.

Thai hospital operators are focusing more on Southeast Asia to help offset a slowdown in the Middle Eastern markets.

In July, Bumrungrad Pcl said it expected revenue to be flat, compared with its previous forecast of an 8-10 percent growth, after declines in patients mainly from the Middle East and Mongolia, hit by global economic uncertainty and the drop in oil prices. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)