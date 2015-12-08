BANGKOK Dec 8 The Thai cabinet on Tuesday
approved a merger plan between tollway operator Bangkok
Expressway Pcl and subway firm Bangkok Metro Pcl
, government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said.
"The proposed merger should help strengthen the economy
because private companies will be in a stronger position,"
Sansern told reporters.
The merger is part of a restructuring of construction firm
Ch Karnchang but needed government approval as both
firms receive contracts from state agencies to operate tollway
and subway networks, mostly in Bangkok.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaicharoen; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Miral Fahmy)