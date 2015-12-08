BANGKOK Dec 8 The Thai cabinet on Tuesday approved a merger plan between tollway operator Bangkok Expressway Pcl and subway firm Bangkok Metro Pcl , government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said.

"The proposed merger should help strengthen the economy because private companies will be in a stronger position," Sansern told reporters.

The merger is part of a restructuring of construction firm Ch Karnchang but needed government approval as both firms receive contracts from state agencies to operate tollway and subway networks, mostly in Bangkok.

