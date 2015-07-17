(Refiles to fix spelling of Myanmar)
GRAPHIC: Bangkok office rents: link.reuters.com/qet25w
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, July 17 Despite the pall hanging over the
Thai economy, office occupancy rates in Bangkok have surged to a
record, and they are likely to see more upside due to a stubborn
lack of new supply and keen interest from foreign firms to set
up shop in one of the cheapest cities in Southeast Asia.
The average occupancy rate of office buildings hit an
all-time high of 92.6 percent in the second quarter, according
to market consultant Knight Frank Thailand. The greatest growth
was seen in prime office spaces in areas outside the central
business district (CBD), while the highest occupation rate was
seen within the district.
The formation of a single regional market in Southeast Asia
by the year-end is driving foreigners to open offices in the
Thai capital, whose geographical location offers quick access to
fast-growing emerging markets in Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia.
Demand for Bangkok office space has also risen since late last
year as Thai politics have stabilised after the army seized
power in May 2014 to quell months of unrest. The junta has since
approved both tax and non-tax incentives to spur multinational
companies to set up regional headquarters in Thailand.
But supply is increasingly scarce and a shortfall looms.
Developers prefer to build condominiums in prime locations, as
that is more profitable than building office blocks. Supply of
modern offices is also lacking. The majority of office buildings
in Bangkok are old, and landlords balk at the cost of renewal.
Just 14 percent of offices are under 10 years old, according to
real estate firm CBRE. The supply constraints have squeezed
Bangkok rental rates since 2011, with some rentals as high as
1,200 baht ($35) per square metre. But that is still cheaper
than Singapore or Jakarta.
"Demand for offices for rent in Thailand, especially in
Bangkok, remains strong over the next few years because of the
formation of the Asean Economic Community," said Nalinee
Ngamsettamas, chief executive officer of Bangkok-based advisory
firm AIRA Capital Pcl. "Foreign investors are still interested
in investing in Thailand because of its location."
($1 = 34.2000 baht)
(Editing by Ryan Woo)