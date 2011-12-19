BRIEF-KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT reports 7.1 pct stake in Whitestone REIT
* KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT Inc reports a 7.1 percent stake in Whitestone REIT as of June 1, 2017 - SEC filing
BANGKOK Dec 19 Thailand's Bangkok Bank Pcl :
* Expects 2012 loan growth of 6-8 percent based on expectations of Thai economic growth of 4-5 percent, Chairman Kosit Panpiemras told reporters
* Top lender said on Nov. 23 it expected 2011 loan growth to exceed its target of 6-8 percent after strong nine-month performance
($1 = 31.34 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)
* J Crew Group Inc -on June 12, Chinos Holdings and certain of subsidiaries and affiliates entered into an restructuring support agreement