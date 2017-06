BANGKOK Nov 23 Bangkok Bank Pcl :

* Likely to beat its 2011 loan growth target of 6-8 percent due to strong performance in the first nine months, Chairman Kosit Panpiemras told reporters

* Expects the country's economy to grow 4-5 percent in 2012, and the bank's lending will normally grow by 2-3 percentage points more than economic growth; gives no specific target for 2012

* Expects the central bank to cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points at the next meeting on Nov 30 (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)