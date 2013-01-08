BANGKOK Jan 8 Thailand's top lender, Bangkok Bank Pcl, is aiming for loan growth of between 7 percent and 9 percent in 2013, reflecting the country's economic growth, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich said on Tuesday.

In December, Chairman Kosit Panpiemras said he aimed for loan growth of 6-7 percent this year and maintained a forecast for 2012 loan growth of 6-8 percent. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)