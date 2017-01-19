BANGKOK Jan 19 Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's top lender by assets, reported a 6.9 percent fall in 2016 net profit due mainly to higher operating costs and lower non-interest income.

Net profit was 31.8 billion baht ($899 million) last year, compared with the average forecast of 32.6 billion baht from seven analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank's non-performing loans stood at 3.2 percent of total lending at the end of 2016.

($1 = 35.39 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by)