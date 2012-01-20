BANGKOK Jan 16 Thailand's top lender, Bangkok Bank, reported a 4.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday due to strong loan growth, but flooding in central provinces dragged earnings down from the previous quarter.

Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted an October-December net profit of 5.9 billion baht ($186 million), up from 5.65 billion a year earlier, but down from 7.55 billion in the third quarter.

Twelve analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected the bank to show a profit of 6.3 billion baht.

For 2011, the bank reported a net profit of 27.3 billion baht, up from 24.6 billion baht in 2010.

Analysts expect the Thai banking sector to face rising risks from a global economic slowdown but remain positive about post-flood loan demand from both the private and public sectors due to repairs and infrastructure work.

Thai banks are likely to suffer from the government's plan to shift to the central bank the burden of 1.14 trillion baht in public debt incurred during the 1997 financial crisis. Banks may be required to pay higher fees to help fund the debt servicing.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $9 billion, rose 8.86 percent in the October-December quarter, underperforming a 12 percent rise in the broader market.

Before the earnings announcement, the stock ended up 0.3 percent on Friday while the market edged down 0.03 percent. ($1 = 31.75 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)