BANGKOK, April 20 Thailand's top lender, Bangkok Bank, reported a 25 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday as provisions and operating costs fell and corporate demand boosted its lending growth.

Bangkok Bank, a benchmark for local industry, posted a January-March net profit of 8.08 billion baht ($262 million), or 4.24 baht per share, up from 6.47 billion a year earlier, which matched average forecasts of 8 billion baht by 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

Earnings growth should continue in the next quarters as country's economy should boost lending demand from corporate and public sectors, but the banking sector's interest margins are likely to come under pressure from rising deposit fees and fierce competition, analysts said.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $12 billion, have risen 26 percent in the past three months, outperforming a 12 percent rise in the broader market.

Before the earnings announcement, the stock ended up 0.52 percent on Friday while the market was 0.78 percent higher. ($1 = 30.8750 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)