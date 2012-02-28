BANGKOK Feb 28 Thailand's Bangkok Expressway Pcl :

* Expects 2012 revenue growth of 3 percent, but unsure if it will report growth in net profit due to rising costs, Managing Director Payao Marittanaporn told reporters

* Expects traffic volume growth of 4 percent in 2012

* Plans to offer at least 4 billion baht ($131 million) of three-year bonds this year

* Thailand's top tollway operator reported a net profit of 1.4 billion baht for 2011, down from 1.8 billion a year earlier($1 = 30.45 Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)