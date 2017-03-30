DHAKA Ten more bodies have been recovered from Bangladesh's Panguchi River, a local official said on Thursday, after a ferry carrying about 80 passengers capsized this week.

Divers had been deployed to find the six people who were still missing, the chief administrator of Morelganj sub-district, Obaidur Rahman, said.

Rashedul Alam, a police official from Morelganj, where the accident happened, said a combination of strong currents and overloading caused the ferry to sink on Tuesday.

Most of the passengers had swum to safety, he said.

Low-lying Bangladesh, with extensive inland waterways and slack safety standards, has a track record of ferry accidents and deaths sometimes run into the hundreds.

