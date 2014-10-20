(Updates death toll)

DHAKA Oct 20 At least 32 people were killed and dozens injured when two buses collided head-on in northwest Bangladesh on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Baraigram in Natore, 220 km (140 miles) from the capital Dhaka. The death toll could rise further as some of the injured are in a critical condition, police official Mohammad Manirul Islam told Reuters.

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the accident.

Road accidents kill around 10,000 people a year in impoverished Bangladesh. They are often blamed on reckless driving, poor roads and aged vehicles. (Reporting by Ruma Paul; editing by Andrew Roche)