TORONTO Dec 18 A coalition that includes
Canada's largest unions is urging Hudson's Bay Co,
Canadian Tire Corp and other Canadian-based retail
companies to sign a European-led initiative to improve safety
for garment workers in Bangladesh.
Proponents of the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in
Bangladesh say it is stronger than another, U.S.-led initiative,
which many Canadian-based retailers have already endorsed.
Unlike the competing protocol, developed by the Alliance for
Bangladesh Worker Safety, the European initiative requires
clearly independent inspections of work sites, binding
arbitration enforceable in court in case of a dispute, and full
disclosure of all suppliers, inspection reports, and detailed
quarterly reports.
More than 125 companies, many based in Europe, have already
signed the accord.
The coalition - comprised of Unifor, Canadian Union of
Public Employees (CUPE) and 23 other organizations - say the
U.S.-led initiative is less transparent than the European accord
and also excludes representation or active involvement from
factory workers.
To build support for the accord, the coalition sent an open
letter to Hudson's Bay, Canadian Tire, Giant Tiger, Sears Canada
, Walmart Canada, Y.M. Inc and the Retail
Council of Canada, which are participants in the Alliance. Y.M.
operates stores including Urban Planet, Bluenotes and Suzy
Shier.
A spokesman for Walmart said the company was committed to
improving worker safety and ethical sourcing, adding that it has
already completed 200 inspections and posted the first 75
reports on its corporate website.
Hudson's Bay said the alliance's plan offered long-term
commitment to safety standards in Bangladesh and was working
with organizations including workers' rights groups.
The Alliance and other companies could not be immediately
reached for comment.
At present, Canada's largest grocer, Loblaw Co, is
the only Canadian signatory of the European-led accord.
Garments sold under Loblaw's Joe Fresh brand were
manufactured at the Bangladeshi complex that collapsed in April
and killed more than 1,100 workers. The grocer has pledged to
pay several months of wages to the workers and families affected
by the disaster.
The U.S.-led alliance's 26 signatories also include Gap
, Macy's, Nordstrom, Target and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc.