DHAKA Dec 8 Bangladesh will receive $4.5
billion in loans from the Asian Development Bank over next four
years to strengthen efforts to reduce the poverty which still
grips a third of its population, an ADB official said on
Thursday.
"The assistance over a period till 2015 aims to develop
infrastructure, energy and electricity to generate more
employment through industrialization," he told Reuters.
It would also help boost Bangladesh's farming and
communication sectors.
Of the total loan, $2.4 billion will come from ADB's
soft-lending arm, the Asian Development Fund, and the rest from
the Ordinary Capital Resources.
Bangladesh's Finance Minister Abul Maal Abdul Muhith told
reporters on Thursday that the ADB assistance would help to
achieve economic growth and cut poverty.
Bangladesh is targetting economic growth of 7.0 percent in
the fiscal year to the end of June 2012.
Over the last few years credit and other financial
assistance offered by development partners were equivalent to
only two percent of the country's GDP (gross domestic product),
officials said.
Around one-third of Bangladesh's 160 million people still
live on just $1.25 a day, according to government officials.
Bangladesh's GDP in the fiscal year ending in June 2011 was
about $110 billion and the per capita income was $818, according
to government statistics.
