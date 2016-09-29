DHAKA, Sept 29 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
said on Thursday it will lend Bangladesh $8 billion in
low-interest loans over the next five years to improve
infrastructure.
The ADB said it "will increase public- and private-sector
lending to Bangladesh to $8.0 billion for 2016 through 2020 to
help the country build the infrastructure and skills needed for
a strong, diversified economy and to strengthen trade links
within the region."
The lending will be focused on easing infrastructure
constraints, boosting human capital, developing economic
corridors, improving rural livelihoods, and providing climate-
and disaster-resilient infrastructure and services.
The total lending includes a $1.5 billion loan to build a
railway line that will bring trade and tourism to southern parts
of Bangladesh, and improve access to Myanmar and elsewhere in
Southeast Asia.
Poor infrastructure is often cited as one of the major
hindrances to growth in the South Asian country of 160 million
people.
The ADB, which is based in Manila and dominated by Japan and
the United States, lent more than $5.0 billion to Bangladesh
between 2011-2015.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)