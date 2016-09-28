DHAKA, Sept 28 Asian Development Bank said on
Wednesday it had granted a $1.5 billion loan to Bangladesh to
build a railway line that will bring trade and tourism to
southern parts of the country, and improve access to Myanmar and
elsewhere in Southeast Asia.
The development loan, to be disbursed in four tranches till
2022, is the largest ADB has ever granted Bangladesh and the
biggest it has committed to a railway project.
"The planned 102-kilometre (63-mile) stretch of railway will
connect the tourist town of Cox's Bazaar with the existing
Bangladesh railway network," said Markus Roesner, Principal
Transport Specialist with ADB's south Asia department.
"We expect the railway will mean tourism increases at least
5 percent annually, bringing huge business opportunities to the
region," Roesner told Reuters.
The rail line will be a part of the Trans-Asia Railway
network, a U.N.-led initiative to provide seamless rail links
between Asia and Europe.
"With Bangladesh located at the heart of the Trans-Asia
Railway, efficient rail lines and services will put the country
in an excellent position, in the future, to tap markets both
east and west," Roesner said.
All the tranches have a 25-year term with a 5-year grace
period. The interest rate for all except $90 million of the
first tranche will be based on Libor, while the $90 million in
special funds will carry an interest rate of 2 percent, he said.
(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)