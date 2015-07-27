DHAKA, July 27 Bangladesh's central bank said on Monday it would provide 164 billion taka ($2.1 billion) in credits to private banks in the 2015-2016 fiscal year to foster increased food production and help maintain economic growth.

Central bank governor Atiur Rahman announced the move for the 2015-2016 fiscal year -- July to June -- at a gathering with chief executives of state-own and private commercial banks as well as foreign lenders.

He said the agricultural credit disbursement target for banks has been set at a level 5.47 percent higher than the previous year to cope with rising demand.

In the previous fiscal year, 3.2 million farmers had received credits including more than 200,000 women.

"All banks, public, private and foreign, will distribute agricultural loans to farmers as part of the central bank's drive for financial inclusiveness," Atiur told Reuters. "If any bank misses a target, it will be penalised."

He said priorities included creating a sustainable farm credit system that would ensure timely and transparent disbursements to farmers at a special interest rate of 4 percent applied to oil seeds, maize, pulse and spices.

($1=77.80 taka)