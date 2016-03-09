DHAKA, March 9 A cargo plane crashed into Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, killing three crew including the pilot and leaving one survivor, a police official said.

Mohammad Aslam Hossein, officer-in-charge of Cox's Bazar Police station, said all involved were Ukrainian nationals.

The private cargo plane crashed 1 km off the Nazirertek coast, 415 km (260 miles) south east of the capital Dhaka.

It was carrying around 1,200 boxes of baby shrimp.

Wing Commander Chowdhury Ziaul Kabir, director of flight safe and regulation at Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, said that after take-off from Cox's Bazar airport for western Jessore airport the pilot informed control tower that they were having problems before communication with the plane was cut off. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir and Mohammad Nurul Islam from Cox's Bazar Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)