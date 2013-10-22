Oct 22 More than half of the Bangladesh garment
factories that do work for a group of North American retailers
and apparel makers have already been inspected for fire and
building safety, the group said on Tuesday.
Last week, the Alliance for Bangladesh Worker Safety
released a list of more than 620 factories its 23 current
members do business with. ()
Bangladesh garment factory working conditions have been
under close scrutiny since the April collapse of the Rana Plaza
factory complex killed more than 1,100 garment workers and a
November 2012 fire at the Tazreen factory killed 112 workers.
Members of the Alliance, including industry heavyweights
such as Gap Inc, VF Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, have agreed to inspect all of the Bangladesh factories
from which they source goods within a year. So far, more than 50
percent of those factories have been inspected. It was not
immediately clear how many factories may or may not need to make
safety improvements based on those inspections.
The Alliance said it plans to have experts review and assess
those inspections. If any inspection does not meet its
requirements, another inspection will have to be completed.
About 3.6 million people work in Bangladesh's clothing
industry, making it the world's second-largest clothing exporter
behind China. Some of the mostly female workforce earn as little
as $38 a month, and workers are pushing for an increase in the
minimum wage. About 60 percent of garment
exports go to Europe and 23 percent to the United States.
Roughly 50 percent of the factories that do business with
members of the Alliance also make garments for members of the
separate European-led Accord and Fire and Building Safety.
The Accord group, which had 100 companies on board as of
this month, is doing its own work to ensure the safety of
garment workers in Bangladesh. Accord members include U.S.
companies such as Abercrombie & Fitch Co and American
Eagle Outfitters Inc.
The Alliance also said that it has appointed two technical
experts to help implement its fire and building safety standards
and inspection process, adhering to a set of fire and building
safety standards that it says align with the Bangladesh National
Building Code. The people assigned to that task are Dr.
Ishtaique Ahmed, a professor of civil engineering at the
Bangladesh University of Engineering; and Technology and Tracey
Bellamy, chief engineering officer for Telgian Corp, a fire
protection and safety services firm, the Alliance said.