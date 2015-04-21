DHAKA Bangladesh's election commission (EC) decided on Tuesday to deploy the army to ensure security at coming mayoral elections in Dhaka and Chittagong cities scheduled for April 28.

The move followed Monday's attack on the head of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Khaleda Zia, at an election rally in Dhaka. Assailants battered her car with iron rods and then shot at the vehicle as it drove off, but she escaped unhurt. (Full Story)

"We have decided to deploy the Bangladesh Army from April 26 to April 29 to assist other law and order agencies," Muhammad Shahnewaz, an election commissioner, said at a media briefing.

He said the army would act as an auxiliary force alongside regular police.

The mayoral election is a non-party vote but the two major political parties - the ruling Awami League and the BNP - have campaigned for candidates in the two key cities.

Several diplomats based in Dhaka including French, Canadian, Australian and European Union envoys visited Khaleda Zia's office to discuss the attack and view her damaged car.

British High Commissioner Robert W Gibson said in a statement it was the responsibility of all political parties, as well as the law enforcement and election authorities, to ensure the campaign was conducted without violence or intimidation.

(Reporting By Serajul Quadir; editing by Ralph Boulton)