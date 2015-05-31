DHAKA May 31 Police said on Sunday they have
arrested the main suspect involved in a bank robbery in
Bangladesh last month when nine people were killed.
Police earlier said at least 10 members of the al
Qaeda-inspired Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) robbed the branch of
state-run Bangladesh Commerce Bank on April 21, in Ashulia, 20
km north of the capital Dhaka.
The suspect was a top leader of the ABT, a senior police
official Mostafa Kamal told Reuters, adding that he was arrested
Saturday night.
They killed the manager of the bank to get the key to the
vault and managed to pocket 700,000 taka ($8,860) before the
alarm was raised via loudspeaker from a nearby mosque.
The gang detonated a bomb as they fled, chased by customers
and onlookers who beat one ABT member to death. A total of nine
men were killed in the incident.
Last week the Interior Ministry banned the group, also
suspected of involvement in the killing of three secular
bloggers who were hacked to death in the majority-Muslim South
Asian nation of 160 million people this year.
Separately, police arrested a suspected member of Islamic
State in Dhaka, following the detention days earlier of two
other suspects, including an IT manager at a subsidiary of
Coca-Cola Co KO.N.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Greg Mahlich)