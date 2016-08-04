DHAKA Aug 4 Police in Bangladesh will bring to
court on Thursday two men held over their suspected involvement
in an attack claimed by militant group Islamic State on a cafe
in the capital, Dhaka, that killed 20 hostages, mostly
foreigners.
Gunmen stormed the cafe last month in one of the most brazen
attacks in the South Asian nation's history, killing non-Muslims
and foreigners - including Italians, Japanese and an American -
before security forces ended the 12-hour siege.
Police said they had arrested Hasnat Karim, who has dual
British and Bangladeshi citizenship, and Tahmid Hasib Khan, a
student of Toronto University, over the July 1 attack.
"Both of them were arrested on Wednesday night from two
separate places," Masudur Rahman, a Dhaka police official, told
reporters.
"Today they will be produced in the court and police will
seek a 10-day remand to interrogate them," he added.
The police assertion of arrests at different sites appeared
to run counter to relatives' statements that the men were held
at unknown locations after the attack and denied access to a
lawyer.
"Hasnat Karim is innocent and should be released
immediately," his London-based lawyer, Rodney Dixon, told
Reuters, adding that Karim had not been charged with any crime.
"He has no links to any terrorist group or organisation."
Both were guests at the Holey Artisan Bakery at the time of
the attack and their subsequent detention has been criticised by
rights group Amnesty International as denying them their
fundamental right to legal representation.
The formal arrests take to seven the tally for the cafe
attack, which the government blames on local militants, along
with another, on July 26, in which police killed nine militants
believed to be plotting a similar assault.
The government has dismissed suggestions that Islamic State
has a presence in Bangladesh.
Karim and Khan were among 32 survivors rescued by police and
taken into custody for questioning. Even after police released
the rest, however, the two men's families said they had not
returned.
Karim was at the cafe with his family to celebrate his
daughter's 13th birthday while Khan's family said he was there
with two friends.
"The authorities have finally admitted that Mr Karim is in
their custody," Dixon said in a statement.
"They have had more than sufficient time to make any
inquiries. There is clearly no evidence to charge him and he
should be let go without any further delay."
No comment was immediately available from Khan's family or
representative.
In the past year, al Qaeda and Islamic State have made
competing claims over the killings of liberals and religious
minorities in the mostly Muslim nation of 160 million.
(Reporting by Serajul Quadir; Additional reporting by Douglas
Busvine; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)