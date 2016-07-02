* Bangladesh army spokesman said 20 foreigners killed
* Japanese, Sri Lankan among those rescued; Italians killed
* Islamic State claims responsibility for attack
* Police stormed restaurant after hostage standoff
(Changes headine)
By Serajul Quadir
DHAKA, July 2 Islamist militants shouting
"Allahu Akbar" attacked an upscale cafe in the Bangladeshi
capital, killing 20 foreigners inside, before police stormed the
building on Saturday and rescued 13 hostages, officials said.
The attack, claimed by Islamic State, marks a major
escalation in a campaign by militants over the past 18 months
that had targeted mostly individuals advocating a secular or
liberal lifestyle in mostly Muslim Bangladesh.
Six gunmen were killed during the police operation and one
was captured, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a TV
broadcast.
All 20 victims were foreigners, the spokesman for the
Bangladesh army said. Colonel Rashidul Hasan said he could not
yet confirm the nationalities of those who had died, most of
whom were killed by "sharp weapons".
Many people in the expatriate community in Bangladesh work
in the country's $25 billion garment sector.
The army concluded an operation to clear the cafe after a
12-hour siege that began when gunmen stormed the restaurant on
Friday night. Two police were killed in the initial assault.
The 13 hostages that were rescued included one Japanese and
two Sri Lankans, the army said.
One Japanese man was among those rescued and taken to a
Dhaka hospital with a gunshot wound, a Japanese government
spokesman said. Seven Japanese were unaccounted for.
An unknown number of Italians were among the hostages who
were killed, a source at Italy's foreign ministry said on
Saturday. Seven Italians were in the cafe when the attack
started, including several working in the garment industry,
Italian media have reported.
Islamic State posted photos of what it said were dead
foreigners killed in the assault.
Gowher Rizvi, an adviser to Hasina, told Reuters security
forces had tried to negotiate with the gunmen.
SPORADIC GUNFIRE
The hostage crisis began when security guards in the Gulshan
district of Dhaka, popular with expatriates, noticed several
gunmen outsde a medical centre, Rizvi said. When the guards
approached, the gunmen ran into a building housing the
restaurant, packed with people waiting for tables, he said.
Ali Arsalan, co-owner of the restaurant, said that his staff
told him the attackers yelled "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great) as
they stormed the building that is split between a bakery and the
O'Kitchen Restaurant.
Police said the assailants exchanged sporadic gunfire with
police outside for several hours after the gunmen attacked the
restaurant around 9 p.m. on Friday.
A police officer at the scene said that when security forces
tried to enter the premises at the beginning of the siege they
were met with a hail of bullets and grenades that killed at
least two of them.
Television footage showed a number of police being led away
from the site with blood on their faces and clothes.
A cafe employee who escaped told local television about 20
customers were in the restaurant at the time, most of them
foreigners. Some 15 to 20 staff were working at the restaurant,
the employee said.
The rescued Japanese man was eating dinner with seven other
Japanese, all of whom were consultants for Japan's foreign aid
agency, the Japanese government spokesman said. He did not know
what happened to the others.
SPATE OF MURDERS
The hostage crisis marks an escalation from a recent spate
of murders claimed by Islamic State and al Qaeda on liberals,
gays, foreigners and religious minorities.
A Hindu priest was hacked to death on Friday at a temple in
Jhinaidah district, 300 km (188 miles) southwest of Dhaka.
Both Islamic State and al Qaeda have claimed responsibility
for many of the killings, although local authorities say no
operational links exist between Bangladeshi militants and
international jihadi networks.
Bangladesh security officials say two local militant groups,
Ansar-al-Islam and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, have been behind the
spate of violence over the past 18 months. Ansar pledges
allegiance to al Qaeda, while Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen claims it
represents Islamic State.
"The bottom line is Bangladesh has plenty of local, often
unaffiliated, militants and radicals happy to stage attacks in
ISIS's name," said Michael Kugelman, South Asia associate at The
Wilson Centre in Washington D.C., using an acronym commonly used
for Islamic State.
Islamic State had claimed more attacks in Bangladesh than in
Pakistan or Afghanistan, he said.
The restaurant assault also comes after Bangladesh hanged an
Islamist party leader, Motiur Rahman Nizami, on May 11 for
genocide and other crimes committed during a 1971 war of
independence from Pakistan. That has drawn an angry reaction and
some scattered violence from supporters. Nizami, 73, was a
former legislator and minister during opposition leader Khaleda
Zia's last term as prime minister.
Foreign diplomats and human rights groups have warned that
Bangladesh's ongoing war crime tribunals and the government's
pressure on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have created a
backlash domestically,� according to Brad Adams, Asia director
at Human Rights Watch.
"They need to maintain legal political space for Jamaat and
the BNP so that they don't drive people into the shadows and
violence," Adams said in a telephone interview, cautioning that
it's not known whether that dynamic and the bloodshed in Dhaka
were related.
(Additional reporting by Krishna Das and Rupam Jain in NEW
DELHI, Isla Binnie in ROME, Melissa Fares in NEW YORK ande
Stanley White in TOKYO; Writing by Bill Tarrant; Editing by Nick
Macfie)