| DHAKA, July 3
DHAKA, July 3 The seven militants who killed 20
people at a restaurant in Dhaka were local Bangladeshis and
authorities had tried before to arrest five of them, police
said, as the country began a two-day period of mourning on
Sunday.
Gunmen stormed the upmarket restaurant popular with
expatriates in the diplomatic zone late on Friday, before
killing 18 foreigners in a coordinated mass killing that experts
said marked a level of scale and sophistication not previously
seen in the South Asian country.
Most of the victims were hacked to death with machetes
before commandos entered the building, killing six of the
militants and capturing a seventh, after a 12-hour standoff,
police said.
"All gunmen were Bangladeshi. Five of them were listed as
militants and law enforcers made several drives to arrest them,"
national police chief Shahidul Hoque told reporters in Dhaka
late on Saturday.
Police have yet to comment on Islamic State's claims of
responsibility, but security sources said authorities were
probing deeper for possible ties between the gunmen and
trans-national Islamist extremist groups given the scale and
sophistication of the attack.
Bangladesh has blamed two home-grown groups for a series of
grisly killings targeting liberals or members of minority groups
over the past 18 months, and local authorities have maintained
that no operational links exist between Bangladeshi militants
and international jihadi networks.
Islamic State posted photos on Saturday of five fighters it
said were involved in the killings but its claim has not been
confirmed.
Police said nine Italians, seven Japanese, two Bangladeshis,
an Indian and a U.S. citizen were killed during the attack at
the Dhaka building, split between the Holey Artisan Bakery and
the O'Kitchen Restaurant.
Italian media said several of the Italians victims worked in
the garment industry, and the attack will frighten expatriates
working in the $26 billion garment sector that accounts for 80
percent of its exports.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced two days of national
mourning on Saturday and said the country would stand up and
fight the "terror threat".
