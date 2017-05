A security personnel talks over a walky-talky while others stand guard in front of the spot where a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

CAIRO Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide attack carried out at a checkpoint near Bangladesh's international airport on Friday, saying it had killed several police officers.

The militant group said it also wounded many officers in the blast, in a statement published on supporters' social media accounts.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Andrew Heavens)