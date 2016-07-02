MILAN An unknown number of Italians were among hostages who were killed after suspected Islamist militants attacked an upmarket cafe in the Bangladeshi capital on Friday night, a source at Italy's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

The gunmen, shouting "Allahu Akbar", attacked the Dhaka cafe and killed 20 people inside before police stormed the building on Saturday and rescued 13 hostages, Bangladesh officials said.

Seven Italians were in the cafe when the attack started, including several working in Bangladesh in the garment industry, Italian media have reported.

