Two killed, one foreigner kidnapped in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL Two people, a foreigner and an Afghan, were killed and another foreigner was abducted from a house in Kabul late on Saturday, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.
TOKYO Seven Japanese citizens have been confirmed dead in the attack by Islamist militants in Bangladesh's capital, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Saturday.
Militants killed 20 people inside an upmarket restaurant in Dhaka before security forces stormed the building and ended a 12-hour standoff.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Mark Potter)
KABUL Two people, a foreigner and an Afghan, were killed and another foreigner was abducted from a house in Kabul late on Saturday, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed in Taliban ambushes in south central Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday, as security forces sought to dislodge insurgents in multiple districts.