Idea Cellular posts second straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
DHAKA Bangladesh police are trying to confirm the names of the attackers of a Dhaka restaurant, checking whether the identification of some on social media by friends and family is correct, Masudur Rahman, deputy police commissioner of Dhaka police, told Reuters on Monday.
Posts on Facebook citing friends identified three of the six attackers who were killed.
Rahman said police will check pictures of the suspects against the bodies, interview families and conduct DNA tests.
SINGAPORE Some hospitals, schools and universities in Asia were hit by a global cyber attack which infected tens of thousands of computers in Europe and the United States, but officials and researchers said the extent of any damage may not yet be known.