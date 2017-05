Rapid Action Battalion members walk as police stormed the Holey Artisan restaurant after gunmen attacked it and took hostages early on Saturday in Dhaka, Bangladesh in this still frame taken from live video July 2, 2016. REUTERS/ REUTERS TV

Police gather after gunmen attacked the Holey Artisan restaurant and took hostages early on Saturday, in Dhaka, Bangladesh in this still frame taken from live video July 2, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

DHAKA Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Saturday that 13 hostages were rescued from a besieged cafe in Dhaka on Saturday, but some had been killed.

In a television broadcast, Hasina said six gunman had also been killed and one had been captured alive in a dawn raid on the cafe by Bangladeshi commandos.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Nick Macfie)