An ambulance is seen after police stormed the Holey Artisan restaurant to rescue hostages, after gunmen attacked it and took hostages early on Saturday, in Dhaka, Bangladesh in this still frame taken from video July 2, 2016. REUTERS/REUTERS TV

ROME Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi condemned on Saturday a deadly attack in the Bangladeshi capital where suspected Islamist gunmen stormed into a cafe and killed 20 foreigners inside, including some Italians.

"Facing the tragedy of radical Islam, Italy is united and ... will not back-track in the face of the madness of those who want to destroy the life we live everyday," Renzi told a news conference in Rome.

Renzi declined to give any details of the number of the Italians killed in Friday's night's attack, or the circumstances of their deaths. At least seven Italians had been held hostage inside the cafe, Italian officials say, though there are unconfirmed media reports that as many as 10 were held hostage.

