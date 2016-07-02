Two killed, one foreigner kidnapped in Afghan capital Kabul
KABUL Two people, a foreigner and an Afghan, were killed and another foreigner was abducted from a house in Kabul late on Saturday, a spokesman for the interior ministry said.
NEW DELHI Gunfighting at a besieged restaurant in the Bangladeshi capital ended on Saturday and between eight and ten hostages were rescued by commandos who were still inside the building, a police official said.
Gunmen attacked the restaurant in the diplomatic area of Dhaka late on Friday and took about 20 hostages, including foreigners, before police stormed the building to free those stuck inside.
The number of gunmen and hostages still in the restaurant was not clear, Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, a deputy director at the Rapid Action Battalion force, told Reuters.
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed in Taliban ambushes in south central Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday, as security forces sought to dislodge insurgents in multiple districts.