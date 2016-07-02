By Serajul Quadir and Ruma Paul
| DHAKA, July 2
DHAKA, July 2 With the Holey Artisan Bakery
downstairs and the O'Kitchen Restaurant upstairs, the Dhaka
eatery with large windows looking out at a lush lawn suggested
an oasis in an increasingly dangerous city.
That illusion ended at about 9 p.m. on Friday, as gunmen
burst through the door of an establishment that sells
profiteroles and pizzas to Dhaka's elite.
"It is an elegant place: diplomats, successful businessmen,
and politicians would meet here," said Agnese Barolo, wife of
the international affairs adviser to Bangladesh's prime
minister.
"Business deals were decided, political discussions would
take place here."
In Bangladesh, where the news has recently been of competing
jihadi groups hacking liberals, religious minorities and others
to death, it was, she said, a special spot.
It is not yet clear what broader impact the rampage - which
left 20 civilians, two police and six gunmen dead - will have on
life and business in the small South Asian nation that depends
heavily on foreigner sentiment and a $26 billion garment export
sector. The World Bank has warned previously that militancy
could derail Bangladesh's path to becoming a middle-income
country.
All 20 of those who were killed by the militants at the
restaurant were foreign nationals, according to an army
spokesman. An interior ministry official quoted survivors as
saying the militants told locals to stay out of the way.
One of the attackers cursed a diner for sitting with
non-Muslims during Ramadan and proclaimed that the nation would
now be seen as an Islamic state, according to another
Bangladeshi official briefed on the police investigation.
"Bangladesh has never seen such a horrific incident. It is a
strong slap on our image," said Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman,
president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters
Association. "It is injurious for our image. It will create
pressure on our business. But I cannot say at the moment to what
extent - that will need few days more."
"VERY FOREIGN VIBRANCY"
A country manager of a France-based garment-buying house in
Dhaka said his business could now suffer a deep slump.
"We fear they might take a decision to narrow the volume or
they may even wind up the business" entirely, he said, asking to
speak on the condition of anonymity to avoid harming his
business ties.
To many, the restaurant and bakery were a symbol of the
possibility of a more cosmopolitan future.
"It had a very foreign vibrancy," said Asmaul Housna, a
journalist with a local newspaper The Daily Star who visited the
eatery often. "You don't have a lot of cafes like this in
Dhaka."
Ali Arsalan, a co-owner of O'Kitchen, said he'd left at
about 8:10 that night, just before a group of men stormed the
stone-and-wood facaded building yelling "Allahu Akbar," the
Arabic phrase for God is Great.
A chef sent a note to the restaurant's WhatsApp group:
there'd been gunshots. The men fired indiscriminately as staff
and diners fled for their lives, with a group soon corralled on
the roof, Arsalan said, citing accounts he received from witness
phone calls and messages.
What came next was a slaughter.
"Most of them were killed mercilessly by sharp weapons last
night," Army Brig. Gen. Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury told reporters
in Dhaka. Photographs posted by the Islamic State's media wing,
purporting to be from the scene, show large pools of blood
smeared across the floor and bodies akimbo by upturned chairs.
Arsalan said it was too early to say whether he and his
partners would reopen.
"Of course, you don't want these people to win," he said.
"But you need to find the strength to continue."
