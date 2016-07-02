(Corrects number in first paragraph of foreigners killed to at
By Ruma Paul and Promit Mukherjee
DHAKA/MUMBAI, July 2 Some leaders of
Bangladesh's $26 billion garment industry expect Western fashion
retailers to review their ties with the world's second-largest
garment exporter after Islamist militants killed at least 17
foreigners in an attack on a Dhaka restaurant.
Bangladesh, one of the world's poorest countries, relies on
garments for around 80 percent of its exports and for about 4
million jobs, and ranks behind only China as a supplier of
clothes to developed markets like Europe and the United States.
Islamist militants killed 20 people, including at least nine
Italians, seven Japanese and an American, inside an upmarket
restaurant in Bangladesh's capital, before security forces
stormed the building and ended a 12-hour standoff on Saturday.
Islamic State said it was responsible for one of the most
brazen attacks in the South Asian nation's history, but that
claim has yet to be confirmed.
It marks a major escalation in a campaign by militants over
the past 18 months that had targeted mostly individuals
advocating a secular or liberal lifestyle in majority-Muslim
Bangladesh with 160 million people.
"An incident like this will definitely impact us, in as much
as our importers from places such as (the) U.S. and China will
be wary to visit because of the security concerns," said
Shahidul Haque Mukul, managing director of Ananta Garments.
The industry had been recovering strongly from a major
tragedy three years ago, when a factory building collapsed,
killing more than 1,100 people, prompting safety checks that led
to many factory closures and the loss of exports and jobs.
It had also seemed little touched by a spate of recent
murders on liberals, gays, foreigners and religious minorities
in sporadic attacks claimed by Islamic State and al Qaeda.
Between October and January, its exports surged 14 percent
from a year earlier.
But Friday's attack signalled a more chilling threat to
foreigners. The militants targeted a building housing two
upmarket eateries popular with foreigners, and several of those
killed were Italian garment entrepreneurs.
"Bangladesh has never seen such a horrific incident," said
Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman, president of the Bangladesh Garment
Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
"It is a strong slap to our image. It will put pressure on
our business, but we cannot say to what extent at the moment."
A Bangladesh-based executive for a French-based garment
buyer said he feared a deep slump in business in the coming
days.
But other industry figures said heightened security fears
could be managed and that manufacturers could hold more meetings
with Western customers outside Bangladesh, in Asian cities such
as Singapore or Hong Kong, a trend that had begun some time ago.
"Concerns on visiting our factories, holding meetings, etc,
by foreign nationals will be there for a few months but I
believe within six months, the intensity will thaw and things
will be back to normal," said Abdullah Hil Rakib, head of
exporter Brothers Fashion Ltd.
At least two European retailers which source clothes from
Bangladesh, Sweden's H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB and
Britain's Marks and Spencer Group PLC, say their
operations in the country are not immediately affected.
Both said their workers are unaffected and that they have no
plans to change their sourcing, but are monitoring the
situation.
H & M's spokeswoman said the company has "safety routines"
for workers, though she did not elaborate.
The industry owes its resilience to some of the world's
lowest wages, the right skills and the fact that China has
become less competitive as a producer in recent years.
The minimum monthly wage for garment workers in Bangladesh
is $68, compared with about $280 in mainland China.
