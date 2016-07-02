DHAKA All 20 victims of an attack on an upmarket cafe in Dhaka were foreigners, the spokesman for the Bangladesh army said on Saturday.

Colonel Rashidul Hasan said he could not yet confirm the nationalities of those who had died, most of whom were killed by sharp weapons.

Gunmen launched an assault on the cafe packed with customers in the Bangladeshi capital late on Friday, before police stormed the building early on Saturday to free some hostages. Six gunmen were killed and a seventh captured.

