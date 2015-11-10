* Police arrest man with bloodstained machete over attack
* Attacks aim to instil fear in law enforcers, say police
By Ruma Paul
DHAKA, Nov 10 A machete-wielding man on Tuesday
injured a military policeman in an attack at an army check post
in the Bangladesh capital, police said, the second law
enforcement official to be targeted in a week.
Fears are growing that Bangladesh's secular democracy is
under attack following the killing of two foreigners and a spate
of deadly attacks on bloggers and publishers prompted by
articles critical of religious extremism.
At the time of Tuesday's attack, the policeman was on duty
at a check post at the entrance of the Dhaka Cantonment, police
official Abdul Halim said.
He was taken to a military hospital for treatment, Halim
added, and one man with a bloodstained machete was arrested over
the attack. He did not elaborate.
Police in Dhaka had earlier detained 11 suspected members of
a banned militant group with explosives and weapons, a police
spokesman said.
"These attacks are pre-planned to create fear among law
enforcers," police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia told reporters.
On Wednesday, two men on a motorcycle hacked to death a
policeman at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Dhaka in an attack
later claimed by Islamic State.
The government, however, rejected Islamic State's claim and
blamed the growing violence in Bangladesh on its domestic
political opponents linked to Islamist parties.
"This is a conspiracy to destabilise the country and to foil
the war crimes trials," said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.
Tension has risen since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered
Islamist leaders suspected of atrocities during the 1971 war of
independence from Pakistan to be put on trial for war crimes.
Hasina's rivals accuse her of settling political scores by
hunting down members of the Jamaat-e-Islami, an ally of the main
opposition group headed by former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
The government denies these assertions.
The security concerns will not disrupt Australia's
qualifying campaign for the soccer World Cup, however.
Plans for Australia to play a return qualifier in Bangladesh
on November 17 will go ahead as scheduled, the president of the
Bangladesh Football Federation, Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, said.
Last month, Australia postponed a cricket tour of
Bangladesh, saying they were advised not to go ahead with a
two-test series that could expose their cricketers to potential
militant attacks.
Reporting by Ruma Paul