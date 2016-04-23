DHAKA, April 23 Suspected Islamist militants
brutally murdered a university professor on Saturday in
northwestern Bangladesh, a police official told reporters, the
latest in a spate of attacks on liberal activists.
Two or three assailants rode up on a motorcycle and attacked
Rezaul Karim Siddiquee, an English professor at Rajshahi
University, slitting his throat and hacking him to death, said
police official Golam Sackline.
"We are investigating the killing," Sackline said. The
pattern of the murder was similar to other recent attacks by
Islamist militants, he said.
The Muslim-majority nation of 160 million has seen a surge
in violent attacks over the past year in which liberal
activists, members of minority Muslim sects and other religious
groups have been targeted.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)