DHAKA, April 26 A group affiliated to al Qaeda
claimed responsibility on Tuesday for killing a Bangladeshi gay
rights activist and his friend, the latest in a string of
murders of liberal activists and other minorities in the South
Asian nation.
A Twitter handle that identified itself as an outlet of
Ansar Al Islam said its fighters had killed Xulhaz Mannan and
Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy, calling them "the pioneers of practicing
(sic) and promoting homosexuality in Bangladesh".
Ansar Al Islam, which is part of al Qaeda in the Indian
Subcontinent, has issued similar claims for attacks in the past,
according to a Bangladeshi security expert.
