Afghan forces retake district near northern city of Kunduz
KABUL Afghan security forces have regained control of a district centre close to the northern city of Kunduz that fell to Taliban insurgents earlier this month, officials said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The United States is outraged by the "barbaric attack" on a leading gay rights activist in Bangladesh, who was hacked to death at his apartment along with a friend, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.
"We are outraged by the barbaric attack on Mr. Xulhaz Mannan, a beloved member of our embassy family and a courageous advocate for LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) rights, human rights, actually," State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
Kirby said he did not know the motivation for the killing, adding that Mannan had done work for the U.S. Agency for International Development.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka has regained a lucrative EU trade concession it lost over concerns about human rights, mainly benefiting its garments export industry, but it will be subject to vigorous monitoring, the European Union said on Tuesday.